SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the energy company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
SunCoke Energy has a payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SunCoke Energy to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.
SunCoke Energy Stock Performance
SunCoke Energy stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.93. 27,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,030. SunCoke Energy has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $577.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average of $7.86.
Institutional Trading of SunCoke Energy
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 52.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 287,352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 98,909 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,719 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,148,202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,140,000 after purchasing an additional 272,559 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.
SunCoke Energy Company Profile
SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunCoke Energy (SXC)
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Is Nike An Undervalued Opportunity for Investors?
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.