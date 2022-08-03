SunContract Trading 17.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SNC)

SunContract (SNC) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. SunContract has a total market cap of $3.25 million and $237,837.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SunContract has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar. One SunContract coin can now be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

SunContract Profile

SunContract (SNC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SunContract Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SunContract should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SunContract using one of the exchanges listed above.

