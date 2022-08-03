Sunnova Energy International’s (NOVA) Maintains Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler cut Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Northland Securities began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.07.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $46.40.

Insider Activity at Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $147.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. Sunnova Energy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $73,505.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,291.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,192,000 after purchasing an additional 261,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,751,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,813,000 after acquiring an additional 134,283 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,122,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,011,000 after purchasing an additional 852,226 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,074,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,517,000 after acquiring an additional 74,569 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,338,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,137,000 after acquiring an additional 662,987 shares during the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

