SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. SunPower had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.05. 256,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,360. SunPower has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $34.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.39 and a beta of 2.06.
Several analysts recently commented on SPWR shares. UBS Group upped their target price on SunPower from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on SunPower in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.07.
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunPower (SPWR)
