Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Down 17.7% in July

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the June 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Suntory Beverage & Food Stock Performance

Shares of STBFY stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,984. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.19. Suntory Beverage & Food has a one year low of $17.14 and a one year high of $22.90.

About Suntory Beverage & Food

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited, a soft drink company, manufactures and sells beverages and foods in Japan, Europe, rest of Asia, Oceania, and the Americas. It offers mineral water, coffee drinks, tea drinks, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, and food for specified health uses. The company sells its products under the Suntory Tennensui, Boss, Suntory Green Tea Iyemon, Suntory Iyemon Tokucha, Pepsi Japan cola, C.C.

