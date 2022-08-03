Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.47 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.76.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SUPN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $200,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $356,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,996 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

