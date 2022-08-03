SushiSwap Trading 13.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. SushiSwap has a market cap of $186.06 million and $80.53 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. One SushiSwap coin can currently be bought for $1.46 or 0.00006257 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,370.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004410 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00127058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00032197 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 243,787,871 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org.

SushiSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.