Swarm (SWM) Price Tops $0.0069 on Top Exchanges

Swarm (SWM) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Swarm has a market capitalization of $541,911.65 and approximately $828.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Swarm has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swarm alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,859.66 or 0.99976985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003881 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00126847 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00031696 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm is a coin. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org.

Swarm Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

