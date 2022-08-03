Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (TSE:TPK) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.50

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:TPK – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.50 and traded as low as C$5.29. Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee shares last traded at C$5.50, with a volume of 5,097 shares trading hands.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.98, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.50. The stock has a market cap of C$49.84 million and a P/E ratio of 18.03.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Company Profile

Ten Peaks Coffee Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty coffee company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It decaffeinates and sells green coffee to specialty roaster retailers, specialty coffee importers, and commercial coffee roasters. The company uses the SWISS WATER process to decaffeinate green coffee without the use of chemicals.

