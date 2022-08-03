Switcheo (SWTH) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $92,723.00

Switcheo (SWTH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Switcheo has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. One Switcheo coin can now be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Switcheo has a total market capitalization of $22.07 million and approximately $92,723.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Switcheo alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.44 or 0.00619315 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017132 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00035349 BTC.

Switcheo Profile

Switcheo’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,716,201,397 coins and its circulating supply is 1,650,438,975 coins. Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo.

Switcheo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Switcheo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switcheo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.