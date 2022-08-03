Symbol Reaches One Day Volume of $9.09 Million (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Symbol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0558 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Symbol has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Symbol has a total market cap of $311.26 million and approximately $9.09 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.92 or 0.00624533 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00018071 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00035525 BTC.

Symbol Profile

Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial.

Buying and Selling Symbol

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

