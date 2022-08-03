Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.97-5.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.44-5.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.66 billion. Syneos Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.97-$5.11 EPS.

Syneos Health Trading Up 2.4 %

SYNH stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.77. The company had a trading volume of 76,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.84 and a 200 day moving average of $76.96. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $104.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.68.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYNH. William Blair cut shares of Syneos Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Syneos Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.67.

In other Syneos Health news, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $606,725.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,877.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $78,156.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,056. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $606,725.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,877.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,313 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,828,000 after acquiring an additional 206,914 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,902,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,880,000 after acquiring an additional 125,011 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 606,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,102,000 after acquiring an additional 94,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,660,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,361,000 after acquiring an additional 61,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

