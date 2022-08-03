T-Mobile US, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for T-Mobile US in a report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for T-Mobile US’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.29 EPS.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 1.0 %

TMUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.14.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $142.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $177.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.73. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $145.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.1% in the second quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 139,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,350 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.4% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 61.3% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 38,482 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 42.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.