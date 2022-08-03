T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,430 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 24,152 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $16,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,320 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,632,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,809 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of TMUS stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.73. 27,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,591,094. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $145.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.24 billion, a PE ratio of 103.91, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.48.
T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.50). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.
T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.
