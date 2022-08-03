T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $387,395,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,159,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,714,000 after acquiring an additional 668,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,103,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,380,057,000 after acquiring an additional 274,795 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 770,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,584,000 after acquiring an additional 204,579 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 592,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,840,000 after buying an additional 179,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TROW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,443. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.72 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.10 and its 200 day moving average is $133.77.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.