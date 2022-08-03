Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Short Interest Update

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the June 30th total of 3,290,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Takeda Pharmaceutical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 217.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.4 %

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.93. 467,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659,257. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.70. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $17.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.