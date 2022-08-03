Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. Talis Biomedical had a negative net margin of 3,757.88% and a negative return on equity of 66.55%.

Talis Biomedical Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of TLIS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.78. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,449. Talis Biomedical has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Talis Biomedical stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,126 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.96% of Talis Biomedical worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. The company is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. It also offers Talis One COVID-19 Test System, which focuses on detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

