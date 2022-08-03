Tamara Peterman Buys 196 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) Director Tamara Peterman acquired 196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $17,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $91.47. The company had a trading volume of 162,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,286. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $81.57 and a 1-year high of $112.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.95. UMB Financial had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of UMB Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UMBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Further Reading

