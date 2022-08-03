Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.57

Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.57 and last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 31583 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Target Hospitality from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Target Hospitality Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $80.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.77 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 19.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Target Hospitality



Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

