TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Short Interest Update

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 388,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 485,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TD stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG – Get Rating) by 1,346.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 920,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 857,065 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.44% of TD worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD Stock Performance

Shares of GLG stock remained flat at $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,163,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,665. TD has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.50.

TD Company Profile

TD ( NASDAQ:GLG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. TD had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $48.16 million for the quarter.

TD Holdings, Inc engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its commodity trading business engages in purchasing non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum ingots, copper, silver, and gold from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers.

