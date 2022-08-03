Technicolor SA (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Short Interest Down 27.0% in July

Technicolor SA (OTCMKTS:TCLRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the June 30th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Technicolor Price Performance

Shares of TCLRY opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10. Technicolor has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65.

Technicolor Company Profile

Technicolor SA develops, creates, and delivers products and services for the media and entertainment sectors in France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, rest of Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technicolor Creative Studios, DVD Services, and Connected Home.

