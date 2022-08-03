Technicolor SA (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Short Interest Down 27.0% in July

Technicolor SA (OTCMKTS:TCLRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the June 30th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Technicolor Price Performance
Shares of TCLRY opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10. Technicolor has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65.
Technicolor Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Technicolor (TCLRY)
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- Proposed Tesla Stock Split Drives EV Market Higher
- Is Nike An Undervalued Opportunity for Investors?
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Technicolor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technicolor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.