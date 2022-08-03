Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFX. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Teleflex by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teleflex

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total value of $853,896.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $250.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $235.01 and a 12 month high of $405.89.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Teleflex from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Teleflex to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.64.

About Teleflex

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

