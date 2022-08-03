Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Short Interest Update

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the June 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

TFX traded up $5.55 on Tuesday, reaching $250.85. 758,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,627. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $235.01 and a fifty-two week high of $405.89.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total value of $853,896.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Teleflex by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Teleflex by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Security Asset Management increased its holdings in Teleflex by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 7,257 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TFX shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.33.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

