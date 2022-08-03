Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,740,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the June 30th total of 7,500,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ERIC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cheuvreux cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 130 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERIC. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,531,000 after buying an additional 2,297,972 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 612.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 95,090 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,587,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 205,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares during the period.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:ERIC traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $7.48. The stock had a trading volume of 160,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,777,557. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.85. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $12.78.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

