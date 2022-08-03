Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.60 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) has been assigned a €2.60 ($2.68) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.30 ($2.37) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays set a €3.40 ($3.51) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.71) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €2.10 ($2.16) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.61) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Telefónica Deutschland Trading Up 1.5 %

O2D opened at €2.63 ($2.71) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Telefónica Deutschland has a one year low of €2.22 ($2.28) and a one year high of €3.03 ($3.12).

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.