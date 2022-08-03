Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Lowered to $61.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $71.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 56.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Tenable from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Tenable from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.87.

NASDAQ TENB traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.94. 663,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,607. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -54.08 and a beta of 1.35. Tenable has a one year low of $36.67 and a one year high of $63.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average of $50.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,400 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $66,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,672,027.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $66,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,672,027.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $125,323.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 90,572 shares of company stock worth $4,268,456 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Tenable by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenable by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Tenable by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

