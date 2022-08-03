Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Down 5.9%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $3.96. 689,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 16,163,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TME. HSBC reduced their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.10 to $3.90 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.60 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.59.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Up 3.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 15,128.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,371,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,293 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 30,133 shares during the last quarter. CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,502,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 14,534,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,420 shares during the last quarter.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

(Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.