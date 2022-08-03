TenUp (TUP) Price Tops $0.0801 on Major Exchanges

TenUp (TUP) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last week, TenUp has traded 60.9% higher against the US dollar. One TenUp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0801 or 0.00000342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TenUp has a market cap of $2.53 million and $177,517.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00147488 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00008467 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000065 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TenUp Profile

TenUp (TUP) is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 191,999,985 coins and its circulating supply is 31,524,012 coins. TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TenUp Coin Trading

