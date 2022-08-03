Teradata (TDC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Teradata has set its Q2 guidance at $0.26 to $0.30 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.86 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect Teradata to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day moving average of $42.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Teradata has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $59.38.

In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $74,634.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,565.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Teradata by 46.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Teradata by 21.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Teradata by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Teradata by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDC. StockNews.com cut shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

