Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-$1.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $760.00 million-$840.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $890.44 million.

TER traded up $2.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.47. 42,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,136. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.51. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $82.97 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradyne will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.21%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.55.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 231.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 27.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 29.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth about $220,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

