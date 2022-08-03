Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Acquired by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,390,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,667 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $120,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter worth $2,225,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Terex by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter worth $1,605,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Terex by 162.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,597,000 after buying an additional 121,206 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Terex by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $67,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,529.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Terex Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:TEX opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $53.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.57.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Terex had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 5.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Terex from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price target on Terex in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Terex from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Terex from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Terex from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.17.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

