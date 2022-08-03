Terex (NYSE:TEX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20, RTT News reports. Terex had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Terex updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.80-$4.20 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.80-4.20 EPS.

Terex Price Performance

Shares of Terex stock traded up $1.77 on Wednesday, hitting $34.24. 36,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. Terex has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $53.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.57.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 15.85%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $67,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,529.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 110.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,726,000 after buying an additional 438,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,598,000 after acquiring an additional 417,925 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Terex by 382.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 313,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after acquiring an additional 248,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Terex by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,225,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,377,000 after acquiring an additional 90,371 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Terex by 176.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 113,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 72,438 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Terex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

About Terex

(Get Rating)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.