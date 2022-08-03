Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Increased by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,549 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 2.0% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $18,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 202 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Up 2.5 %

TSLA opened at $924.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $965.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.57 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $731.94 and a 200 day moving average of $843.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total value of $7,910,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total value of $7,910,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,239 shares of company stock worth $53,099,879. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BNP Paribas decreased their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Tesla from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $733.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $859.50.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.