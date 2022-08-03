Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Lifted by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,870 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA stock opened at $901.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $731.94 and a 200-day moving average of $843.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $941.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.65, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.17. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total transaction of $7,910,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total transaction of $2,770,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,278,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total value of $7,910,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,239 shares of company stock valued at $53,099,879 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $385.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tesla to $930.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Tesla from $1,108.00 to $949.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Tesla from $375.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $859.50.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

