TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Short Interest Down 17.7% in July

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the June 30th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Johnson Rice upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TETRA Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $870,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 287,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 56,199 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 467,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 16,697 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 86,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,285,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 177,050 shares in the last quarter. 66.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TETRA Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TTI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.64. 2,785,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $464.84 million, a P/E ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 2.71. TETRA Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $5.82.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

