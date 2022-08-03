Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TCBI. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

TCBI stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.86. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,375,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 111,725 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,283.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,375,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 111,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,320,283.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,202.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 50,430 shares of company stock worth $2,756,672. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $867,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.