Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Cognex worth $9,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Cognex by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Cognex by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 376,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,989,000 after purchasing an additional 50,781 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Cognex by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 763,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,785,000 after purchasing an additional 82,387 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cognex by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,516,000 after purchasing an additional 26,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 61,869 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CGNX. Cowen lowered their target price on Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cognex from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

Cognex Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $49.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.95. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $41.69 and a 52-week high of $92.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.66.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Cognex had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Cognex’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.