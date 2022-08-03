Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,783 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 21,153 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,636 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 11,168 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 841.7% during the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 34,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 30,732 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.35.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

