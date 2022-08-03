Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,984 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $11,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.79.

ADI stock opened at $170.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.50 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.28. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,236 shares of company stock worth $4,360,291. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

