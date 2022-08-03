Texas Permanent School Fund Has $9.37 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,726 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 11,138 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 11.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,290 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 144,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 83.2% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $61.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day moving average of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

