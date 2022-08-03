Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,515 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 26,528 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $27,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,740,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,106,895,000 after purchasing an additional 791,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,174,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,792,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,263 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,953,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571,857 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,884,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verizon Communications Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

Shares of VZ opened at $45.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $190.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

