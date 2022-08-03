Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $481.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $344.89 and a 52-week high of $492.30. The company has a market cap of $74.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $465.11 and its 200 day moving average is $443.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.26%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $476.64.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

