Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 5,406 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,406 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in 3M were worth $11,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,081,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in 3M by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in 3M by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,427,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Argus downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

3M Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:MMM opened at $141.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $80.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a twelve month low of $125.60 and a twelve month high of $202.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.84.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. 3M’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

