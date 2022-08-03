Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 741 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Equinix were worth $8,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $818.31.
Insider Activity
Equinix Price Performance
Shares of EQIX opened at $688.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $606.12 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $659.69 and its 200-day moving average is $692.77.
Equinix Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 176.39%.
About Equinix
Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.
Featured Articles
