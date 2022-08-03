Textainer Group Holdings Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Textainer Group has a dividend payout ratio of 16.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Textainer Group to earn $5.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Textainer Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGH traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.66. 16,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,684. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Textainer Group has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $41.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $198.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.21 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 21.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Textainer Group will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Institutional Trading of Textainer Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGH. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Textainer Group by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 201,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 96,866 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Textainer Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,229,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,796,000 after acquiring an additional 95,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Textainer Group by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 36,344 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Textainer Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,157,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Textainer Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.