TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TFII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TFI International from $134.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on TFI International from C$146.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on TFI International from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.69.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Price Performance

Shares of TFII opened at $99.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.19 and a 200-day moving average of $90.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. TFI International has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $120.50.

TFI International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of TFI International

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $965,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in TFI International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.