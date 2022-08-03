The Bank of Princeton to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:BPRN)

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.

Bank of Princeton has increased its dividend by an average of 180.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Bank of Princeton has a payout ratio of 29.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of Princeton to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Get Bank of Princeton alerts:

Bank of Princeton Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. Bank of Princeton has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $32.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank of Princeton ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Princeton will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BPRN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bank of Princeton from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley cut Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Bank of Princeton in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Princeton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPRN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after buying an additional 17,744 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 23.7% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 74,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 14,303 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

About Bank of Princeton

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.