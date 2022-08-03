The Brink’s Company (BCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th.

Brink’s has a dividend payout ratio of 12.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Brink’s to earn $6.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

Brink’s Stock Performance

NYSE:BCO opened at $55.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.29. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $53.72 and a fifty-two week high of $80.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 87.05%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Brink’s’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brink’s will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Brink’s from $96.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday.

Insider Activity at Brink’s

In other news, EVP Simon Davis purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.35 per share, with a total value of $504,475.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 39,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,342.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Brink’s by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 2,796.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 30,955 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Brink’s by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brink’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,308,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

