The Brink’s Company (BCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2022

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCOGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th.

Brink’s has a dividend payout ratio of 12.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Brink’s to earn $6.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

Brink’s Stock Performance

NYSE:BCO opened at $55.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.29. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $53.72 and a fifty-two week high of $80.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.89.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 87.05%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Brink’s’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brink’s will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Brink’s from $96.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday.

Insider Activity at Brink’s

In other news, EVP Simon Davis purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.35 per share, with a total value of $504,475.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 39,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,342.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Brink’s by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 2,796.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 30,955 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Brink’s by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brink’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,308,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Dividend History for Brink's (NYSE:BCO)

