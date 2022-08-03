The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Carlyle Group in a research note issued on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for The Carlyle Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.94 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CG. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Carlyle Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

NASDAQ CG opened at $37.73 on Monday. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average is $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $77,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,083,733.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 38,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $1,471,986.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,094,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,426,219.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $77,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,083,733.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,095,455 shares of company stock valued at $80,952,972. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2,797.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,954,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,191,000 after buying an additional 2,852,342 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 10,648.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,590,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,297,000 after buying an additional 1,575,474 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,504 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $48,910,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 9,239.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 957,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,304,000 after acquiring an additional 946,931 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.