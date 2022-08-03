The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion. The Container Store Group also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.20-$0.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCS. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of The Container Store Group from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday.

The Container Store Group stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.53. The stock had a trading volume of 441,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,300. The company has a market capitalization of $388.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.00. The Container Store Group has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $305.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.32 million. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 20.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Container Store Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra bought 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $99,718.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 466,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,250.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 959,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 50,434 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 80,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 53,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. It provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes custom closets, such as elfa Classic, elfa Decor, Laren, and Avera branded products, as well as closet lifestyle department and wood-based products; wood-based custom home storage and organization solutions; and customized solutions for closets, garages, home offices, pantries, laundry rooms, murphy beds, and built-in wall units.

